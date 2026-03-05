Six-year sex offender fugitive arrested in Pueblo after fleeing Indiana

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man who has been wanted out of Indiana for six years was arrested on March 2 in Pueblo for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violations.

United States Marshals Service’s Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) reports that Robert Hartsock was previously convicted in Indiana back in 2019 for child seduction and sexual battery.

According to law enforcement, after being convicted, Hartsock fled, and six years later, investigative leads indicated he had been residing in Pueblo. Law enforcement learned he had initially relocated to Rye before moving to Pueblo, where he allegedly been living undetected and unregistered.

Law enforcement confirms that Hartstock will remain in custody pending extradition proceedings back to Indiana.

U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor, for the District of Colorado, stated, “This arrest underscores the importance of community awareness and strong partnerships between citizens and law enforcement. Thanks to vigilant individuals who did the right thing and contacted authorities, a fugitive who had been evading supervision for six years is now back in custody.”

