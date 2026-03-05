Man sentenced to five years for multiple assault charges in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to three felony charges, including a charge for strangulationin a child abuse case.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Clinton Walker pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Second-degree strangulation of a 13-year-old boy

Second-degree assault of a peace officer

Criminal mischief

PCSO says Walker assaulted a deputy during a traffic stop and damaged property in the Pueblo County Jail while he was incarcerated.

Law enforcement says each charge was for a separate event; however, the court combined the charges into a single sentence.

