Investigation underway after woman found dead in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that they responded to a medical call around 3:07 a.m. on March 5 near the 4200 block of Date St., where they found a dead female inside the residence.

CSPD says, based on the circumstances, their homicide unit was contacted and has taken over the investigation.

Police believe all parties are accounted for and ask anyone with information to call (719) 444-7000 or to remain anonymous to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

