Former Colorado doctor wanted for drugging, assaulting woman injured in Florida shootout

VERO BEACH, Fla. (KRDO) – A former Colorado doctor wanted for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Grand Junction is now recovering in a Florida hospital after being shot multiple times by law enforcement in Florida, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say 72-year-old Thomas Steffens was arrested in Vero Beach after he opened fire on U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement during a traffic stop connected to a warrant out of Colorado.

Steffens, a former neurosurgeon, was wanted following an investigation by the Grand Junction Police Department into a reported sexual assault on Jan. 28. During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause that a man had sexually assaulted a woman after drugging her with prescription medication. Steffens was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

On Monday, just over a month after the initial report, detectives with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force received information that Steffens was traveling by bus to the Treasure Coast of Florida. They were also informed he had repeatedly made statements indicating he would not be taken into custody alive.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Task Force members located the vehicle Steffen was riding in near Vero Beach, and attempted to pull the driver of the car over. Steffens, who was in the passenger seat, refused multiple commands to get out of the vehicle.

Steffens then opened fire on the five Task Force members while still inside the car. The Task Force members immediately returned fire, hitting Steffens multiple times.

The sheriff's office said he was taken to a hospital. Despite being struck by gunfire multiple times, he's expected to survive. During the shootout, one U.S. Marshal was also shot in the leg, who was treated for his injuries and released.

Steffens faces multiple charges out of Colorado, including two charges of sexual assault, third-degree assault, and second-degree assault - strangulation. He's now also facing attempted murder charges related to the shooting in Florida.

Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office say Steffens was issued a medical license in Colorado in 1982. He worked as a neurosurgeon at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Grand Junction until last year, when his license was restricted.

