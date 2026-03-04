Dog rescued from landfill undergoes successful dental surgery, now recovering

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after El Paso County Canine Rescue asked the community for help covering urgent medical costs for a dog found in a landfill, the rescue says Ellie has officially undergone surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

Courtesy: El Paso County Canine Rescue

Ellie, a cattle dog mix rescued from Oklahoma, was found with her teeth worn down to the roots. At the time, the rescue believed she had likely spent much of her life chained and repeatedly bred, chewing on metal in an attempt to free herself, causing severe damage to her teeth.

Now, there’s an update.

Courtesy: El Paso County Canine Rescue

The team at Animal Dental Care and Oral Surgery says Ellie recently had her long-awaited dental procedure. Staff there described her as the “nicest cattle dog” they have ever met.

During surgery, the rescue says veterinarians were forced to remove all of Ellie’s remaining canine teeth and incisors. According to the rescue, none of the damaged teeth could be saved.

Despite everything she has endured, the rescue says Ellie continues to show her gentle and trusting nature. She is now recovering well in foster care.

