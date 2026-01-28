El Paso County shelter seeks support for urgent dental care for dog rescued from landfill

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County Canine Rescue is seeking the community's help in raising funds to cover the urgent dental and medical care for a recent rescue found in a landfill.

Courtesy: El Paso County Canine Rescue

Officials say the rescue, named Ellie, was found in Oklahoma, with her teeth worn down to the roots. The rescue says they believe that she spent most of her life chained and chewing at the metal in an attempt to be free.

The rescue says it needs close to $2,000 to cover the health costs.

Pictures sent by the rescue show exposed roots that they say have caused Ellie constant pain.

The following pictures were sent by El Paso County Canine Rescue.

The rescue says, despite it all, her foster has come to know Ellie as gentle, loving, and trusting.

To donate to support Ellie's medical care, click here.

EDITORS' NOTE: During an earlier newscast, the incorrect donate link was shared; the correct link is https://www.elpasocountycanine.org

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.