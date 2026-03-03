Artist creates 20+ foot long puppet sculptures from her living room

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Artist Sofia Hernandez Crade is currently working on a giant Peregine Falcon puppet that will be featured in the 2026 Green Box Art Festival in Green Mountain Falls. She plans to build it with wings that can spread out and retract like the real bird.

Crade is working to secure a studio, but she currently builds her massive sculptures in storage units and her own living room. She is in the process of making her sixth giant puppet and has had one featured in Manitou Springs' Carnivale Mardi Gras celebration three times.

Each puppet has full mobility of its joints. The heads, mouths, arms and more move like the actual animals and people they replicate.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO13's Bradley Davis meets live with the artist as she shows off her wolf puppets underneath a blood moon eclipse!