2 years later, still no answers; Sergio Lucero’s family offering reward for leads in murder case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been 17,250 hours, 730 days, or 2 years since Sergio Lucero was shot and killed on West 11th Street in Pueblo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pueblo Police investigating overnight shooting as a homicide after one man found dead

In that time, no arrests have been made.

"I just feel like it's been swept under the rug," Sergio's Mother Bernadine Lucero, tells KRDO13. It's because of that feeling that Lucero's family is offering up a $1,000 reward for any tips or leads that end in someone finally being held accountable for Sergio's murder.

"My son was a somebody, and he deserves answers. He deserves justice," Lucero said.

On a windy Tuesday afternoon, Sergio's kin gathered at his headstone in Roselawn Cemetery. His loved ones were all wearing shirts with his picture on the back and "RIP LBG" on the front, the latter part Sergio's nickname.

The group then yelled out his name through the gusting winds and released black and silver balloons in his honor.

"Sergio was the life of the party, most definitely. He was funky, but most of all, he had God in his heart," Bernadine Lucero said, remembering her son. "He took the wrong path sometimes. But he knew what was right, and he knew what was wrong, and he did leave a legacy. He did because his name will never be forgotten. He was a somebody, and he was loved by many," She said.

A cursory search of the Pueblo Police Department's website shows no new updates on Sergio Lucero's case. KRDO13 has reached out to Pueblo Police leadership as well as the lead detective on the case and will update when they respond.