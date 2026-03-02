Pueblo Police respond to shooting reports; no victim or arrests made

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says they responded to reports of a man shot near the 1800 block of Constitution Road on March 1, but did not find a victim.

According to police, a call for a shooting was received around 5:30 p.m., reporting that three men were arguing and one was shot. Police say the shot spotter detected eight shots fired in this area around the same time of the report.

Police say a victim was not found at the scene, and they have not been told of one arriving at a hospital.

According to law enforcement, they did not locate a suspect, but police obtained a vehicle description, which they are not releasing at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

