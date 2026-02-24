Armed suspects fire at security guards after being caught burglarizing Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are searching for three suspects who they say fired multiple shots at security officers after they were caught burglarizing a closed business near the Citadel Mall just after midnight on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it initially received a report of shots fired at 12:39 a.m. on Feb. 24 for a closed business in the 700 block of North Citadel Drive.

As officers were responding to the scene, they received additional information that multiple suspects had been burglarizing a business and had fired shots at security officers who had intervened.

CSPD says an investigation revealed three suspects were involved and that they had gained access to the business through a vacant neighboring business. As the suspects were burglarizing the business, a security officer confronted them, leading them to flee the scene.

While running away, police say at least one of the suspects fired multiple shots toward the security officer. As they neared a getaway car, one of the suspects fired additional shots towards a second officer before getting in the vehicle and driving away.

Both security officers were injured in the incident, CSPD confirmed.

At this time, the involved suspects have not yet been identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP to submit tips anonymously.

