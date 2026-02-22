State High School Wrestling Finals, part 2

For the second straight season the Pueblo East Eagles are the boys 4A state champions. The Eagles placed nine wrestlers on their way to their fourth title in the last five seasons.

Rocky Ford’s Omar Ocana had some red on his melon, and some red in his eyes too. He turned the tables on his opponent in the third round, pasting him into the ground and then made pate. He takes home the 2A heavyweight crown, and what better way to celebrate than by tackling your coach?

"This is a hard fought match," Ocana said. "I'm glad I was able to get it done whenever I did. (I was) Able to set off the pin and represent my town. We haven't had a state champion since 2023 and I'm happy that I'm able to be the next one."

A day after finding a way to win despite separating her shoulder, Falcon freshman Allison McDaniel separated her opponent from all hope by mashing into the mat like potatoes on route to a win by decision in the 5A-110lb final.

"It means a lot," McDaniel said. "It just is like showing everybody all the hard work I'm putting in in the room, outside of the room. Go into those gym sessions in the morning and everything with my brother; just is like putting in a lot of the extra work to be able to do this as a freshman."

Alamosa’s Jeremiah Delacerda shut out his opponent and took home the 3A, 106lb title.

And another moose was quite mean to his opponent. Uriah Martinez escaped a hold in the third round and took the lead for good. And when he won, he was fired up. He tackled his coach and let out a victorious roar.

"They (his coaches) make me condition hard, so I had to get them back," Martinez said. "I knew I was going to be state champs since last year. I fell short, but I knew every morning I would write it down as I knew I'd be when it was. I've been celebrating for a year about being a 2026 day champ. It all starts up here," Martinez said as he pointed to his head.

You can see part one of our state championship recap here.