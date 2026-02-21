State High School Wrestling tournament – Final Night

The Pueblo Central Wildcats are state champions! The Wildcats claim the girls Class 4A crown behind the dominance of Acelyn Duran. She was outstanding in her win against La Junta's Yliani Garcia. It's Duran second straight championship, "It's just really exhilarating. It's really exciting and just shows all the work I've been putting in all year and throughout my life. The hardest part is just having to go out there, train and not let the excitement and all the pressure against me just go out there to me," says Duran.

Gionna Duran helped secure the team title for Central by taking home the 115 pound title with a in by major decision against La Junta's Isabella Ortiz.

Air Academy's David Burchett was down a point to Pueblo East's Justus Freeman, Burchette escaped to tie the match and force sudden victory. As Burchette claims his first state championship and you can see how much it means to him, "I feel complete. I've been through hell and back. My whole thing is that I take people deep waters and I drown them. I knew I needed to get out or otherwise it was over. Everything I worked for was for nothing, and I couldn't let that go to waste," says Burchett.

It was quite a day for Canon City. Kate Doughty ended her high school career undefeated for the past two seasons. She and Pipe Montoya claimed state crowns, with Doughty grinding her opponent into dust on her way to the 135 pound title, "My gosh, I'm just so excited. I mean, I came out with a cup with a couple of injuries and I wanted to finish out this year strong and get another title. And I'm just so excited that I was able to do that," says Doughty.

Elias Koonce set the tone for Canon City in the first match of the day. He takes home the Class 4A 190 pound title by winning a tough match against Pueblo East's Elijah Contreras.

Not only does Canon City have hands down the best dressed coaches. They've got four state champs. Ben Reish won his heavy weight bout by flattening his opponent like a pancake, "It's amazing. You know, I worked all my life for this stuff. I mean, it's kind of hours in the gym and stuff like that, you know? And plus, a lot of this is one of the best fits of my life. So I'm so blessed to have this," says Reish.