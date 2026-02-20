New information surfaces in Prospect Lake car crash

New details are emerging in the investigation into a car that drove into Prospect Lake overnight.

A nearby business owner claims the driver directly drove from his parking lot into the lake.

Jesse Krejcarek, who owns a tire shop named 719-Tire near Prospect Lake, tells KRDO 13 the driver, a frequent customer, was parked in his lot for about 40 minutes before the incident took place. Krejcarek says the vehicle then drove directly from his lot into the street and then into the lake where it began to sink.

Police have not confirmed that timeline or the driver’s movements and say they cannot release additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

