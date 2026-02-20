WATCH: Drone video shows rescue of man from Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has released drone video of first responders performing a water rescue after a car went into Prospect Lake on Feb. 9.

According to CSFD, around 5:03 p.m., they responded to a report of a car driving into the lake and, within minutes, entered the freezing water alongside the Colorado Springs Police Department.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: One victim in critical condition after car crashes into Prospect Lake

The video, which can be watched above, shows first responders pulling an unconscious man from the vehicle and then continuing to search the car after reports that a child might be inside.

After the rescue, two firefighters were sent to the hospital due to minor injuries and hyperthermia. CSFD says all first responders have been released from the hospital, but the rescued driver remains in critical condition.

"This incident shows the strength of the partnership between CSFD and CSPD. Their coordination, trust, and willingness to risk everything for others are unmatched. Their instinct is always the same: protect life. We are incredibly proud of the heroic work displayed by our first responders," said CSFD in a social media post.

