Venezuelan man accused of assaulting ICE officer after being released from Colorado Springs jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Venezuelan man is now facing federal charges after allegedly assaulting and threatening ICE agents and destroying government property during a transport in Colorado Springs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says 29-year-old Jorge Torres-Perez of Venezuela is facing one count of assault on a federal officer, one count of threatening to assault or kill a federal officer, and one count of destruction of government property.

According to a federal complaint, the incident occurred in December 2025 after Torres-Perez encountered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) agents upon his release from the El Paso County Jail.

The complaint alleges that when the federal agents detained and began to transport Torres-Perez, he began exhibiting "disruptive behavior" and being verbally aggressive to officers, including making repeated threats of serious bodily injury towards the agents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that despite agents' attempts to de-escalate the situation, Torres-Perez continued to make threats and even spit on them. He also began striking the vehicle's doors and windows and pulling apart interior panels and wiring, the complaint alleges, resulting in $3,898 in damages.

This case is now being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, while the prosecution is being handled by the Violent Crime and Immigration Enforcement Section of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.