Carvers start second project at Cripple Creek Ice Festival as temperatures cool

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - Ice carver teams have transformed Bennett Avenue into an outdoor art gallery as they move into the second part of their competition.

We introduced you to a few of the carvers last week, right as they started their work. It was tough sledding in the beginning, with only a few hours each morning where temperatures stayed below freezing, even at nearly 10,000 feet.

As the carvers hit the second stage, the weather is finally expected to take a turn for the cold. The lower temperatures will allow the carvers to work longer into the afternoon and evening.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO13's Bradley Davis returns to the scene of his chainsaw crimes to show us how these carvers have transformed the 300-pound ice blocks since last week's segment.

