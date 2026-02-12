Elite ice carvers go head-to-head at annual Ice Festival in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) – After a long, mostly dry January, cooler temperatures are setting the stage for one of the Pikes Peak region’s most anticipated winter traditions: the Cripple Creek Ice Festival!

From Feb. 14-22, historic Cripple Creek will transform Bennett Avenue into a stunning open-air gallery of ice. The free annual festival brings together elite ice carvers from across the country for live ice carving competitions, large-scale sculpture displays, and interactive activities for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the nine-day event, attendees view intricately carved sculptures on display across the road. But while the artwork remains up during the week, the busiest days of the festival fall on the weekends.

Every Saturday, elite speed carvers will compete to take home a $1,000 cash prize, while also competing to win the "People's Choice Award." Head-to-head carving challenges are scheduled for Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is free to attend and entirely outdoors. Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and plan ahead for mountain weather conditions.

