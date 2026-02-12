Another puppy stolen from Perfect Pets pet store in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects in an alleged puppy theft at a Colorado pet store.

It marks the second time in recent history that a puppy has been stolen from Perfect Pets pet store. In February of 2025, two bulldog puppies were stolen from the location. A suspect in that case was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections just this month, our Denver partners at 9News reported.

In this latest case on Jan. 26, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman entered the store, walked around for a few minutes, and then allegedly hid a puppy in a jacket and walked out.

The sheriff's office described the puppy as a Maltese/Shih Tuzi/Poodle mix, and it is valued at $2,200.

The first suspect is described as male, black, tall, and with a thin build. He was wearing a black jacket, army green sweatpants, black Crocs, and a gray beanie.

The female suspect is described as white and wearing a black jacket, purple-and-black pants, black shoes, a white beanie, a white scarf, and pink glasses.

Both suspects are believed to be in their 20's.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigations tipline at 720-874-8477. The sheriff's office says tips can be submitted anonymously.

