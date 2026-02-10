Once budget casualty, the 2026 fire academy is back, thanks to recreational marijuana dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Last fall, Colorado Springs was facing a budget crisis, and with that came budget cuts: the Meadows Park Community Center closure, no cost-of-living or performance-based raises for employees in 2026, and no fire academy, at least until Tuesday.

36 future Colorado Springs firefighters now make up the once-canceled academy, which kicked off on Feb. 10. It's an 18-week training program designed to prepare them for the diverse challenges of modern firefighting, everything from structure fires to wildland fires and hazardous materials.

It will also get a refresher course on emergency medicine, and specific skills like driving the truck and pumping water into the hoses.

"This academy will ensure the next generation is equipped and ready to protect life and property across our growing city," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

“Without this academy, we would have been well below our authorized staffing levels,” said Fire Chief Randy Royal.

Without tax dollars from recreational marijuana sales, this academy wouldn't have happened. The press release from the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the 2026 version of the academy is fully operational thanks to those tax dollars.

Colorado Springs sales tax report from December 2025.

It's not clear how much the 2026 fire academy costs, but through 2025, the 5% recreational marijuana tax has generated 1.8 million dollars for the city, which has so far helped fund this fire academy and the Downtown Clean and Safe Program, which costs $700,000.

