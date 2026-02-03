Colorado Springs advances Clean & Safe program to support downtown improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has approved a $700,000 contract to advance the Clean & Safe program to provide further improvements to the downtown area.

According to the city, Mayor Yemi Mobolade signed the contract with the Downtown Partnership on Feb. 3 to improve cleanliness, safety, and coordinated support services for the area.

“Downtown’s success depends on collaboration and our partnership with the City of Colorado Springs is foundational to that success," says Chelsea Gondeck, CEO of Downtown Partnership. "This $700,000 commitment to the Clean and Safe program is an investment in proactive, people-first security that helps Downtown continue to grow as a safe, vibrant destination for our entire community.”

The city says the funding is made possible by Colorado Springs voters through the recreational marijuana sales tax, as well as by Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, Norwood, Springhill Suites and Element Colorado Springs Downtown, Visit Colorado Springs, and Weidner Apartment Homes.

Past funding for the Clean & Safe program has been used for the following improvements from July through December 2025, according to city officials:

Security teams patrolled more than 7,100 miles of downtown, handled 2,227 incidents, and assisted 431 merchant requests. Response to these incident requiired police intervention less than 3% of the time.

Downtown ambassadors made nearly 1,900 visitor contacts, more than 1,200 business contacts, and over 1,000 connections with individuals experiencing homelessness.

Mental health outreach services made 456 contacts with individuals experiencing homelessness, including 142 unique individuals.

Outreach workers connected people to 245 services, secured supportive housing for one individual, and helped six people reunite with verified support systems.

According to the city, this funding will help expand the outreach mentioned above to help the downtown area flourish.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.