Police request public assistance to find escapee from Pueblo community corrections facility

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 37-year-old male who allegedly walked away from a Community Corrections facility in Pueblo.

Police say information leading to the arrest of Richard Capek may result in an award of up to $1,000.

Capek is currently wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections with an active warrant for escape, according to CCPD.

Anyone with information on Capek is asked to call their local law enforcement. To remain anonymous, you can contact (719) 275-STOP or report online here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.