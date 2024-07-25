Wanted violent fugitive caught near Penrose by U.S. Marshals

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – One of Fremont County's most-wanted fugitives is now behind bars.

Richard Capek, 35, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service tactical team on Tuesday after a short standoff at a rural residence near Highway 50 and R Street, approximately five miles east of Penrose.

Capek was wanted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on multiple outstanding arrest warrants, including numerous felony charges. Officials suspect he committed several crimes, including a residential burglary on July 11 where multiple firearms were stolen from a residence in Rockvale, Colorado.

Capek was originally wanted for charges such as second degree assault via strangulation, violation of a protection order, third degree assault and domestic violence. Officials now say he faces additional charges for felony burglary, felony theft, felony motor vehicle theft, felony attempted motor vehicle assault, and other charges from the burglary on July 11.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals' Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) in apprehending Capek on July 5.

According to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, detectives worked together with investigators from the COVOTF over several days to locate the residence where Capek was staying.

Deputies and COVOTF team members formed a perimeter around the residence. Capek initially refused to leave, but eventually surrendered to law enforcement. He was booked into the Fremont County jail, where he'll remain in custody pending his appearance in court.

“Apprehending violent, dangerous fugitives is one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s primary missions, and one we take very seriously here in Colorado” said Kirk Taylor, the U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado, in a Wednesday news release. “This case presented some unique challenges, but combining the vast array of both local and federal resources, we were able to safely apprehend Mr. Capek and bring him in for his day in court.”