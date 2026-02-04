13 years since she went missing, investigators still searching

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Kelsie Jean Schelling was 8 weeks pregnant when she was last seen in Pueblo, Colorado, on February 4, 2013. At the time, she was on the way to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), Schelling was pregnant with Lucas' child. After Schelling met with Lucas, she disappeared and has not been seen since.

On March 8, 2021, Donthe Lucas was convicted of the first-degree murder of his girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling.

According to CBI, Ms. Schelling's vehicle was parked and left by Lucas at the Walmart on Northern Avenue. They say an unknown man came back and picked up the vehicle, a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ. The vehicle was found at 1008 Minnequa Avenue, St. Mary Corwin Hospital, on February 7, 2013, CBI reports. They say a surveillance video showed the vehicle arriving in the parking lot on February 7, 2013, and an unknown person walking away.

CBI says Ms. Schelling was last seen wearing a light gray jacket, a black coat with fur on the hood, black Victoria's Secret workout pants, tan UGG boots, and stud earrings. She was carrying a black and pink Victoria's Secret bag containing a day's worth of clothing and personal items.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Pueblo Police Department.

KRDO13 is speaking with Schelling's mother, Laura Saxton, about how she continues to honor her memory and search for her remains.

Saxton created Colorado Missing Persons Day in her daughter's honor to help other family members honor their missing loved ones and continue shining a light on the search for those who are missing.

Tuesday marks 10 years since the first Colorado Missing Persons Day.

