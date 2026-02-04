Prayer vigil honors the nearly 700 people missing in Colorado for more than a year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Today is Colorado Missing Persons Day. It's a special day to honor the people who have disappeared and have yet to be found, while also supporting the families left behind still waiting for answers.

Six hundred and seventy-six people in Colorado have been missing for more than a year.

This morning, Feb. 4, family members with loved ones missing will gather at the State Capitol Building in Denver.

The Missing Person Resolution will be read in the Senate Chambers, followed by a prayer vigil, name reading, and bubble release on the West Steps.

“On Colorado Missing Persons Day, as we acknowledge the 676 individuals who have been missing for a year or more, the commitment of law enforcement to utilizing every available resource and emerging technology in their investigations remains steadfast," said CBI Director Armando Saldate. "We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families, recognizing that our work must always center on providing the support and answers they desperately seek while navigating the profound absence of a loved one.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will also update the list of those missing in Colorado as of today on its website.

Family members and friends are encouraged to share a short tribute about their loved one on the Colorado Missing Persons Day Memoriam page.

