Man sentenced to prison for viral puppy theft, assault caught on camera at Centennial pet store

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – One of the men caught in viral security camera footage stealing puppies from a Centennial pet store has been sentenced to time behind bars.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Jonathan Muniz was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted back in September of robbery, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and third-degree assault tied to the puppy theft scheme.

Prosecutors say Muniz was one of three men involved in the scheme at the Perfect Pets in Centennial back in February 2025.

Security camera footage of the crime – which garnered national attention – shows one man faking a seizure as a distraction while Muniz opens a display and grabs multiple English Bulldogs valued at $4,299 each.

An employee can be seen trying to stop Muniz, causing him to fall to the ground and drop the puppies before kicking the employee on his way out to a getaway car driven by a third suspect. The three ended up escaping with two dogs, authorities said.

One of the puppies was returned by a woman who bought it, unaware of the theft until it made national headlines. However, the second puppy was never located.

On Feb. 2, Muniz was sentenced to 8 years in prison for the theft, which will run consecutively to an Adams County case where he was sentenced 12 years, the DA's office said.

"No one should be assaulted at work for trying to do the right thing," Deputy DA Erica Saluta said. "This sentence recognizes the harm caused to the store employees who bravely intervened, as well as the callous nature of stealing defenseless animals. Justice was served."

The cases of the alleged co-conspirators, who have been identified as 37-year-old Timothy Davis and 34-year-old Porfiria Tacorante, are still pending.

