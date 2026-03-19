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Tracking a new March high temp record 3 days in a row

KRDO
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Published 3:31 PM

Today: Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and many other Southern Colorado areas are on pace to beat the all time March high temperature record today, tomorrow, and then again on Saturday. The heat dome aloft continues to build causing Colorado Springs to get up to 82-83 today and Pueblo to reach 86-87 degrees. Atmospheric conditions are extremely dry underneath the heat dome. However, winds are very mild.

Tomorrow: The winds stay mild and the temperatures continue to heat up causing areas in southeastern Colorado to be in the 90s including La Junta and Lama. Pueblo will be around 88-90. All areas continue to increase in temperature prompting another March high temperature record.

Extended: Temperatures continue to heat up with the hottest temperatures coming on Saturday. Saturday also has 20 mph gusts for the plains and 30 mph gusts for the high country. Conditions will be extremely dry. Sunday provides some relief as we fall back into the 60s and the heat dome dissolves.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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