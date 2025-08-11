America the Beautiful Park could be home to a new train stop in the years to come

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs is considering a proposed passenger train that would have nine primary stations from Fort Collins to Pueblo.

According to the city, the Front Range Passenger Rail train would go a maximum speed of 79 MPH, so not much faster than the speed limit on I-25 and at most, it might offer 10 daily round-trips starting in 2029.

Officials say the train service would have the long-term vision of connecting Colorado to New Mexico and Wyoming.

The District is currently evaluating routes, stations, service, infrastructure, operations, costs, and financing.

City Council held a work session today, where some of the new details about the proposed plan were revealed, with some of the council members not being convinced.

"Personally, I think it’s interesting, it’s cool, it would be kinda fun to have a passenger trail. My concern is… is it practical?" said Councilman Dave Donelson, "Especially when our roads are in such poor condition in Colorado. So should we be spending our dollars and resources on something that people use all the time?"

Some residents are feeling the same way.

“Honestly, mixed emotions, but at the same time, it might provide a little more of that shared transportation for those who need it,” said Kyle Harper, a resident of Colorado Springs.

The state hopes to hold events this year, allowing people to share their thoughts on this new project.

At this time, the event dates have not been announced.

