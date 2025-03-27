Plan approved to re-open Pueblo Union Depot for passenger rail travel across Front Range

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County Commissioners approved a motion to renovate and re-open the historic Pueblo Union Depot for passenger travel once the state moves forward with its front range passenger rail plan.

The county's approval is part of a larger state plan to connect Pueblo to Fort Collins with an Amtrak passenger rail line. It's a big step for Pueblo in a complicated statewide planning effort to complete the full rail system by 2045.

Pueblo County first started planning meetings to choose a site in 2019. The Pueblo Union Depot, built in 1889, was one of five potential locations. The Depot's owner said the station's well maintained infrastructure will save the city around $60 million compared to building a new station from scratch at one of the other sites. He said the preliminary plan is for construction to cost $10 million. The actual ticketing station is currently planned for the old baggage depot right next store to the Union Depot.