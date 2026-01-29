After losing his family in deadly Douglas County crash, 14-year-old fights his way back to his feet

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - For the first time, KRDO13 is hearing from a mother who lost her fiancé, son and two soon-to-be stepchildren in a horrific crash. The family, who is from Colorado Springs, was driving in Douglas County on Highway 83 at the time.



It was a tragic incident in November after a man reportedly stole a car and hit the family head-on. Only two people survived, one of them is Jordan Green, Jennifer Watkins's son, who is now back on his feet.

In the crash, Green broke both femurs and a hip.

"He's got a rod through one femur, and he's got a plate and screws in the other, with one right above his knee. And then he's got some screws in his right hip," detailed Watkins.

Green lost his soon-to-be stepdad, Alvin Corrado, and brother, Jase Green. Watkins says Corrado taught her so much, including what unconditional love looks like, and that she was lucky to have the time with him she did. Jase Green is remembered as the most beloved kid in all his classes and by his classmates, leaving a lasting impact. Watkins says he was funny, adorable, a great kid, quiet at first, but had the biggest heart and loved his mother.

It's unimaginable grief, but the fact that Jordan is alive and recovering is the only thing his mom says keeps her going.

"We weren't sure what was going to happen and if he was going to be able to walk or if he was going to be able to play basketball or anything," explained Jennifer Watkins.

Green is now able to stand and is even working on playing basketball.

"For him to be walking, the way he's walking and doing the steps he's doing is just a miracle," shared Watkins.

But it's a long road to recovery that Watkins says her son never should have been on.

"I'm angry, and my son is angry," said Watkins.

Walter Huling III, the suspect who CSP crashed into the family, was out on parole at the time, according to inmate records.

"He took his best friend from him," stated Watkins.

Autopsy results show he was under the influence of alcohol and meth. Records from our partners at 9News in Denver show that Huling violated his parole multiple times ahead of the crash. They include missing drug tests, missing parole officer meetings, violating court orders, and admitting to consuming mushrooms and alcohol.

All of these could have been reasons for his parole officer to ask for a revocation order to send him back to prison, but that didn't happen.

"I wonder what he did that made him such an upstanding citizen at that point, that he was still considered high risk, that y'all just let him waltz on out the door and kill my family," questioned Watkins.

KRDO13 reached out to the Department of Corrections about Huling's release and has not received a response.

"Colorado dropped the ball. If it wasn't for them, my family would still be alive," said Watkins.

Watkins wants the state to take a closer look at parole requirements to keep dangerous offenders in custody and unable to hurt other families. She says the system needs to be changed to help either rehabilitate offenders or keep them behind bars, not just release them on parole.

"Something better has to get done. When my son said, we have to make something good come out of this, I have no control. I can't bring my son back for him. I can't do anything. Everything else is out of control for me. It's I can at least do this to bring awareness to this. That's all I can do for my son. That's all he's asking me to do," explained Watkins.

No matter what, she'll continue to advocate for her sons. She says she plans to join Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and continue raising awareness.

If you would like to support Watkins and her son during this time, there is a verified GoFundMe here.

