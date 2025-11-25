Five killed, including three children from Colorado Springs, after stolen car crashes on Highway 83

FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KRDO) – A violent head-on crash on Highway 83 on Monday afternoon left five people dead and two children critically injured, authorities said. We now know four of the people who died in the collision, including three children under the age of 13, were from Colorado Springs.

KRDO13 has also learned that the vehicle that allegedly caused the crash was reported stolen just an hour before the deadly collision.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Highway 83, just south of Franktown near Russellville Road. Troopers said a Toyota stolen out of Aurora crashed into a Ford; the Ford had an adult driver and five juveniles from Colorado Springs.

Troopers said the stolen car was driving southbound when it lost control and went off the right shoulder. The car returned to the roadway and rolled into the northbound lane, where it hit the Ford with the children inside head-on, CSP said.

The victim's car included:

A 35-year-old male driver (pronounced deceased)

An 8-year-old boy (pronounced deceased)

A 12-year-old girl (pronounced deceased)

A 12-year-old boy (pronounced deceased)

A 13-year-old girl (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

A 14-year-old boy (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

The driver of the reported stolen car was ejected on impact and was also pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as a 31-year-old man from Denver, and CSP says he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators are now working to determine why the driver lost control.

The stolen car came from a carjacking in Aurora, according to police. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a reported carjacking that occurred around 3:45 p.m. on November 24 at the Nine Mile Station parking structure, according to APD.

APD tells KRDO13 the victim told officers she was getting into her vehicle on the first level when an unknown man approached, held the door open and asked her for a ride. Police say when she refused, the suspect pulled her from the driver’s seat and drove off in her vehicle.

The vehicle was then put into all motor vehicle theft systems, according to APD.

APD says it does not have information on whether the person who died in the crash last night is the carjacking suspect. Aurora police investigators are still working the initial investigation into the carjacking, separate from the crash in Franktown.

Highway 83 was closed between Russellville Road and Lake Gulch Road for hours as troopers investigated. The roadway was reopened at 11:50 p.m.

The crash is now being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit. The agency asks those who observed the crash and have not yet spoken to investigators to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference Case Number VC250439.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

