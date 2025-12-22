Stolen car suspect had meth and alcohol in his system in crash that killed him and four others

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect who reportedly crashed into and killed four members of a Colorado Springs family had alcohol and meth in his system, according to his autopsy report.

On Nov. 24, Walter Huling III was traveling down Highway 83 in Douglas County when the car he was driving (reportedly carjacked out of Aurora) rolled, hitting another car head-on, troopers say.

According to the families of the deceased, the victim's car included:

A 35-year-old father, Alvin Corado (pronounced deceased)

An 8-year-old boy, Toretto Corado (pronounced deceased)

A 11-year-old girl, Makenlee Corado (pronounced deceased)

A 13-year-old girl, Mia Corado (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

A 12-year-old boy, Jase Green (pronounced deceased)

A 14-year-old boy, Jordan Green (airlifted to a hospital in critical condition)

Huling was also pronounced dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m., according to the autopsy report.

The report by the Douglas County Coroner's Office found that Huling had methamphetamine in his system. The report also shows his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.23, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

According to our partners at 9News, Huling was on parole from the Colorado Department of Corrections when the crash occurred.

Court records obtained by 9NEWS Investigates show that Huling had been to prison twice and had been arrested more than a dozen times. In one of those cases, he was convicted of assaulting a man, a woman, and a responding Denver police officer.

November's car crash sent shock waves through the Colorado community as they mourned the loss of three children and a father.

A photo of Makenlee Corado (left), Toretto Corado (middle) and Mia Corado (right), courtesy of GoFundMe.

A photo of both families together, including Jase and Jordan Green, courtesy of GoFundMe.



A GoFundMe for the Corado family has been started, and can be accessed by clicking here. A GoFundMe for the Watkins-Green family can be found by clicking here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.