Officers injured after being dragged by car during traffic stop in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a man is now facing charges for assaulting an officer after he tried to drive off during a traffic stop on Monday night and dragged two officers several feet, injuring them.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 26, officers stopped a driver in the 500 block of North Murray Boulevard; during the traffic stop, police say the driver was removed from the vehicle for further investigation.

Officers say they then saw the rear passenger of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Lofton, move to the driver's seat. When they contacted him, Lofton attempted to drive off.

Two responding officers were briefly dragged several feet before they were able to subdue Lofton and stop the car, CSPD said. Both officers were injured, though details on the extent of their injuries were not made public.

Lofton was arrested for first-degree assault on a peace officer. When he was taken into custody, police say they discovered he already had active arrest warrants against him.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.