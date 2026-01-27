Colorado Springs K9 officially retires three months after being stabbed in the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Three months after being stabbed by a suspect while in the line of duty, a Colorado Springs K9 has officially entered medical retirement after an extraordinary recovery.

On Oct. 15, 2025, K9 Roam was rushed to an emergency vet after he was stabbed repeatedly in the head, neck, and abdomen by a barricaded suspect during an arrest attempt in northeast Colorado Springs.

The attack left him gravely injured and fighting for his life.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of veterinarians, Roam was discharged three days later after undergoing several hours of emergency surgeries – including one to remove his left rear leg.

Roam's recovery was met with an outpouring of community support. On Oct. 18, residents lined Fountain Boulevard for a "welcome home parade" for the K9 as he was released from the hospital to stay with his handler, Officer Comstock.

Just a week after the attack, Comstock reported that Roam was already showing promising signs of recovery, calling his resiliency "nothing short of a miracle."

"Five days later, he is trying to run around the backyard and chase chickens," Comstock said. "He is playing ball, eating normal meals, and soaking up all the belly rubs, all while keeping up the tail wags."

Despite his hopeful progress, CSPD said that the amputation had likely ended his career in the police force.

On Jan. 26, the department made Roam's retirement official.

"While Roam will be deeply missed as a working K9, his story is far from over," CSPD said in a statement. "He will continue to make a positive impact in the community and will now live at home with his handler and his family. There, he’ll enjoy a well-earned retirement, while still serving as a special ambassador for CSPD from time to time."

Roam served as CSPD’s first certified firearm detection K9, trained for both gun detection and suspect apprehension. He joined the department in 2025 after the retirement of Officer Comstock’s previous canine partner, K9 Milo.

