Update from handler: K9 Roam begins promising recovery after being stabbed on the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A week after being repeatedly stabbed by a suspect while in the line of duty, Colorado Springs police K9 Roam is taking promising steps in his journey toward recovery, according to the latest update from his handler.

On Oct. 15, K9 Roam was rushed to an emergency vet after he was stabbed repeatedly in the head, neck, and abdomen by a barricaded suspect during an arrest attempt.

Thanks to the efforts of veterinarians who worked tirelessly to save his life, Roam was discharged less than a week later and taken home to his handler after undergoing multiple surgeries – including one to remove his left rear leg.

CSPD says that surgery likely ended his career in the police force. But his handler, Officer Comstock, says it certainly didn't mark the end for Roam, and his initial recovery at home is showing promising signs.

"Five days later, he is trying to run around the backyard and chase chickens," Comstock said in an update posted by Pub Dog Colorado. "He is playing ball, eating normal meals, and soaking up all the belly rubs, all while keeping up the tail wags. He enjoys laying in the grass and soaking up the sun while carrying his ball around."

Roam is CSPD’s first certified firearm detection K9, trained for both gun detection and suspect apprehension. He joined the department earlier this year after the retirement of Officer Comstock’s previous canine partner, K9 Milo.

Comstock says Roam's future post-recovery is still uncertain and will be "up to him" once he's fully recovered.

"We will have to see what his full potential is, whether he retires, becomes a single-purpose gun dog, or comes back to full capacity and is also an apprehension dog," Comstock said.

Regardless, his handler says Roam's resiliency is "nothing short of a miracle."

Due to the severe injuries K9 Roam faced, the CSPD Homicide Unit previously confirmed it is leading an investigation into the attempted killing of a police service animal. The suspect, Anthony Bryant, is currently in the El Paso County jail and facing multiple felony charges, including animal cruelty, resisting arrest, and burglary.

If you're interested in donating funds for K9 Roam's recovery and care, you can do so at the Colorado Springs Police Foundation's wesbite.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.