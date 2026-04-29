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Weather

Tracking rain & snow across Southern Colorado

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 4:11 AM

TODAY: Precipitation chances increase again Wednesday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be similar to Tuesday, topping off a couple degrees below average in the low to mid 60s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s in the mountains this afternoon.

TOMORROW: We cool to the high 40s/low 50s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo with high 30s/low 40s in our local mountain towns. Expect heavy rainfall in most areas along and east of I-25 and snow across higher elevations. Winter Storm Watches have been prompted for the foothills west of Colorado Springs and, Teller County, and other mountainous areas across Southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow continues. Higher terrain areas have the potential to pick up some decent accumulations through early Friday. We dry out and warm up to the 60s and 70s with sunshine this weekend.

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Julia Donovan

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