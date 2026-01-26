Car chase and shooting leave one person with life-threatening injuries in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says one person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were chased by another car and shot.

PPD says around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle began chasing a GMC Arcadia in the area of St. Clair Avenue. The suspect then fired shots at the Arcadia, and the Arcadia crashed in the area of Palmer and Veta Avenues, police say.

The person struck by gunfire has serious injuries, and another person in the car had minor injuries from the crash.

PPD says they are still looking for the suspect's vehicle, but have not released its description.

