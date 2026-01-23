Teen arrested after trying to stab people with kitchen shears inside El Paso County home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County deputies say a teenager is now facing attempted murder charges after reportedly chasing people around a home and attempting to stab them with kitchen shears.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 18, a person called 911 to report there was a man making threats with a weapon inside a home in the 9800 block of Wando Drive, in southeastern unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies who responded to the scene met with a witness, who said he had escaped the home by climbing out of an upstairs window while the armed suspect was chasing him. He reported that the suspect was actively “stabbing people” inside the residence.

Deputies quickly entered the house, where they found the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Isaac Emilio Molina Jr.

According to EPSO, further investigation revealed the weapon he was armed with was a pair of kitchen shears. Although no one was stabbed or injured in the incident, deputies reported there was evidence that Molina had stabbed parts of the home with the shears.

The sheriff's office said that, based on evidence at the scene and the witness's account, which included being verbally threatened and chased by the armed suspect, Molina was arrested without incident.

"This was a volatile and dangerous situation, and I am grateful for the quick, decisive actions of our deputies to take the suspect into custody without further harm," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. "Their response prevented what could have been a far more tragic outcome and underscores our commitment to protecting victims and holding violent offenders accountable."

Molina, who has been booked into the El Paso County Jail, is now charged with attempted homicide, felony menacing, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and child abuse. He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

