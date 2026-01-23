I-25 northbound reopened between South Academy Boulevard and US 85

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- I-25 northbound was briefly closed between Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard and US 85 (Stratmoor) due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash was near Mile Marker 136.

CDOT updated its system at 4:33 p.m., indicating the lanes had reopened to traffic.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Police Department on Crash Alert status

As of 4:40 p.m., maps still show major backups in the area, as Southern Colorado is hit with cold, potentially dangerous temperatures.

A KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene.

On Friday morning, officials urged those hitting the roads to ensure they had a full tank of gas, water, extra clothes, and blankets in their cars. To read more from officials on how to prepare for the cold, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.