Colorado Springs Police Department on Crash Alert status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With temperatures dropping, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has initiated a Crash Alert status. The alert means that drivers should not call police in the event of an accident, unless certain criteria are met.

Crash/Accident Alerts are used during times when weather conditions result in a large number of crashes, making it difficult for law enforcement to respond to all of them.

If you are unsure whether the area you are driving in is under an Accident Alert or not, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says you should go ahead and call the police. No matter the conditions, CSP says it's important to ensure a crash is well documented, which helps with insurance, legal, and safety purposes.

During CSPD's Crash Alert status, drivers should file their report online instead of calling the police if:

There was no fatality or injury requiring medical attention

No drivers involved are suspected of driving under the influence

All drivers are present with a license, registration, and insurance

There was no damage to public property, like street signs or utility poles

To fill out an online report, click here. Be sure to collect necessary information, like insurance information, from the other driver.

