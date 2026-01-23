Colorado Springs prepares for potentially dangerous cold; Officials announce updates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials in Colorado Springs held a press conference on cold weather preparations on Friday morning. The livestream has ended, but a recording will be added to this article once it's finished uploading.

Southern Colorado is gearing up for dangerously cold weather Friday into the weekend. According to the City of Colorado Springs, wind chill temperatures will remain near or below zero for much of Friday and into Saturday and Sunday night.

City officials are urging families to be prepared by following the forecast closely, paying attention to alerts from news agencies or the local government. Families should have emergency supplies, like flashlights, water, and non-perishable food.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says those with gas fireplaces should ensure they have working CO detectors. Additionally, house fires can be a risk for homes with wood-burning fireplaces where chimneys have not been properly cleaned throughout the years.

The city also asks that residents prepare their vehicles. Do not travel with less than a half-tank of gas, and keep cold-weather gear and blankets in your car.

Additionally, the city is urging those with livestock to have a covered area for them to retreat to.

If you need help, officials ask that you call the Pikes Peak United Way at 211. Officials say there is a real risk of injury or death to those who are left exposed in the upcoming cold conditions. Additionally, those who are unhoused can seek shelter at the following places during this emergency response time:

Springs Rescue Mission : 5 W. Las Vegas St.

: 5 W. Las Vegas St. Hope COS : 1930 W. Colorado Ave.

: 1930 W. Colorado Ave. Families can go to the Salvation Army Hope Center : 709 S. Sierra Madre St. If the Salvation Army Hope Center gets full, officials say Catholic Charities will step in to match families with places to stay.

: 709 S. Sierra Madre St.

Mountain Metro Transit is offering rides to shelters through Sunday. Anyone can board a city bus from any bus stop and let the driver know they are seeking shelter. There is no fee for the ride, and no pass is required.

For a compiled list of information and resources from the Pikes Peak Regional Emergency Management department, click here.

