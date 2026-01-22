Police: Suspect stabbed with sword during home invasion in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a suspect is in critical condition after being stabbed with a sword during a home invasion in Pueblo on Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at around 1:08 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers were sent to the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of the street with a stab wound, who was breathing but unconscious.

According to PPD, an investigation revealed the incident began when a resident confronted a suspect for urinating on a vehicle in the area. Police say the suspect then ran towards a second resident, who was standing outside.

That resident quickly retreated into his home, but the suspect followed him in, police said. The suspect entered the house just as the resident armed himself with a sword. The resident told officers that as soon as he'd grabbed his sword, the suspect "ran into it."

Police say the suspect then walked out of the home and into the road, where he collapsed. After authorities arrived, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated, and is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Police say the resident has fully cooperated with detectives and was taken to the police station to be interviewed. No arrests have been made at this time; however, the investigation remains ongoing.

