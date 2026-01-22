Local initiative aims to transform lives and support the community in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 is getting an early look at a new volunteer effort that has big plans here in the Pikes Peak region.

Sylvestor Brown is the driving force behind Community Reboot 67, a new grassroots effort here in Colorado Springs looking to lift up those around them.

KRDO13 met Brown at Memorial Park, where he was grilling food, ready to feed anyone who needed a meal, and that's not his only plan.

"We wanted to reboot. And change this community, the the whole atmosphere, and we want to bring fun, family things to do, things for the young adults 25 and down, uh, feed the homeless," says Brown.

Brown is formerly homeless himself, but he says his faith has brought him the strength to turn his life around. So much so that he's now ready to help others do the same.

If you'd like to join Sylvestor Brown and Reboot 67 on their mission, you can network with him through the Next Door app.

