Law enforcement arrests two suspects accused of robbing delivery driver at gunpoint

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a joint effort with multiple agencies has led to the arrest of two suspects accused of robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint and taking off with his vehicle.

EPSO says the reported incident took place on Jan. 7 in the Stratmoor Hills area. The delivery driver said a man and a woman had threatened him with a gun, and he was dragged about 50 feet as they took off with his vehicle. EPSO did not specify what company the driver was delivering for.

The sheriff's office says they worked with the State of Colorado Department of Corrections Adult Parole Division to identify the suspects. One of them, 31-year-old Dominic Ray Bryan, was on patrol for an aggravated robbery conviction, according to EPSO.

“This case underscores the real-world consequences of Colorado laws which too often allow repeat offenders to be released back into our communities. When accountability is weakened, innocent people are put at risk," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in part in a release.

On Jan. 12, EPSO worked with the Colorado Springs Police Department and Colorado State Patrol to recover the victim's stolen vehicle. The same day, they found Bryan and the female suspect, 26-year-old Zhane Molina.

According to EPSO, the two face the following charges:

Aggravated robbery

Motor vehicle theft in the second degree

Menacing

Vehicular assault (attempted)

Reckless endangerment

