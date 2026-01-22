CBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is launching an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday in Walsenburg after police attempted to arrest a wanted suspect out of Crowley County.

According to the CBI, the incident began shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 21, when officers with the Walsenburg Police Department (WPD) and deputies with the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office located a 43-year-old man who had an active warrant for his arrest related to domestic-violence charges out of Crowley County.

Investigators say Crowley County detectives had been actively tracking the suspect's vehicle before this, and had informed local authorities that they believed the individual was armed and dangerous, based on a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) alert.

Officers and deputies located the suspect's vehicle at the TA Express Travel Center in Walsenburg on Wednesday, the CBI said, but when law enforcement attempted to take the man into custody, he tried to drive away. At some point during this, a WPD officer discharged their firearm.

This led to a high-speed police chase that eventually ended on Highway 10 near mile marker 43, where the suspect ultimately pulled over and was taken into custody.

The CBI says the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was given medical aid by officers on scene before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation. When he is released, he will be taken to the Huerfano County Detention Center.

No officers were injured in the incident, the agency confirmed.

The CBI said that it has initiated an investigation in response to a request from the Walsenburg Police Department and will be the lead agency investigating the shooting.

