Broncos ‘Fans of the Year’ sit down live with KRDO13 ahead of AFC Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Kevin and Sue Nunn, owners of the Broncos Firehouse and the 2025 Denver Broncos Fans of the Year, welcome KRDO13's Bradley Davis into their Broncos mecca to talk shop.
The Nunns will be at the game Sunday and secured tickets to the Super Bowl after winning Fans of the year. Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to watch their conversation ahead of Sunday's championship game!
You can vote for Fan of the Year here.