Your Broncos first responders: The power couple beind Pueblo’s Broncos Firehouse

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's more of a museum than a man cave, but with all the perks of the latter.

"It's getting pretty filled up," Broncos superfan Kevin Nunn said.

A big screen TV, a working locker room and a tricked-out Broncos golf cart that can hit 50 miles per hour. It's the place to watch the Denver Broncos, and to admire the thousands of signed and one-of-a-kind Broncos memorabilia.

"Everyone says, 'Are you done?' You're never done," Kevin said.

Signed footballs, jerseys and playing cards. Game-worn gear, vintage orange crush player cans and props from the stadium. Kevin and Sue Nunn work hard to fill their Broncos Firehouse with the unique.

"We don't want stuff you can go to the store and buy. We want stuff that is authentic," Kevin said.

"The older stuff's fun," Sue said.

The building used to be Pueblo Firehouse Engine 9 before the Nunn's, both truckers, bought it from the city about 15 years ago for their semi trucks. They moved on from that idea after the purchase and set their sights on something a little more orange.

"What do we do with this building? What should we do with it? And then we decided, well, let's just put all the Bronco stuff in there, take it out of the house, and bring it over here," Kevin said.

If it were Disney telling Kevin and Sue's story, they probably would have met at a Broncos game. Instead, the Broncos Firehouse didn't get its start at Mile High, but on the side of the highway.

"Well, we actually met while I was a truck driver, and she was doing some deliveries, and I was walking home, and she picked me up," Kevin said.

"Was your shared fandom something that you two bonded about when you first met, when she picked you up at the truck stop?" I asked the two.

"No, it was more about the trucks!" both said at the same time.

Their shared love for trucks quickly evolved into a family obsession with everything Broncos. They took KRDO 13 around to do what they love most: share their collection with other fans.