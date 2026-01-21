Colorado Springs Chamber, local representatives speak out against AG’s Space Command lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and two local governing bodies are speaking out in opposition to a lawsuit over Space Command.

Back in October, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the decision to relocate U.S. Space Command to Alabama.

While local officials support Space Command staying in Colorado Springs, many spoke out saying that a lawsuit against the presidency was not the right path forward. In November, Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-2 (with Councilmembers Kimberly Gold and Nancy Henjum dissenting) to denounce the lawsuit.

"I've been in several conversations with many congressional leaders that I know are working hand-in-hand currently with the [Trump] Administration to bring in different capabilities into Colorado Springs, and we would definitely hate that any type of litigation would hinder that process," said Councilmember Roland Rainey at the time.

In this latest development, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced it will file an Amicus Brief opposing the lawsuit. An Amicus Brief is a document filed by a group not party to a lawsuit, but who can offer context or information insightful for a court decision.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC says that both the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners have backed the brief.

“This Amicus Brief is a clear stance on our region’s commitment to mission readiness and strategic innovation over politics, because protecting the nation is bigger than any headquarters debate," said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, in a statement. "Prolonging uncertainty through litigation puts national security at risk and military families in limbo, and we will not stay silent when that happens.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.