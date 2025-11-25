Colorado Springs City Council takes stand against Weiser’s Space Command lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council voted on Tuesday to take a stance against Attorney General Phil Weiser's lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

"The City Council believes that suing the sitting President of the United States is not the productive path forward," the resolution read in part.

In October, the Office of Attorney General Phil Weiser announced it was suing the Trump Administration over its decision to move Space Command out of Colorado Springs into Alabama.

Officials in Alabama have affirmed that the decision to move Space Command was based on merit, with the location in the southeast offering more than what Colorado Springs can provide.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office disagrees. The lawsuit alleges the move was to punish Colorado for its vote-by-mail system. The AG's office also says that it was a violation of federal law, as the Trump administration did not provide prior public notices or reports to Congress about the move.

In Colorado Springs, District 6 City Councilmember Roland Rainey led the push to publicly denounce the attorney general's efforts.

"I've been in several conversations with many congressional leaders that I know are working hand-in-hand currently with the [Trump] Administration to bring in different capabilities into Colorado Springs, and we would definitely hate that any type of litigation would hinder that process," said Councilmember Rainey.

The motion passed 7-2, with Councilmembers Kimberly Gold and Nancy Henjum dissenting.

"We need to move beyond the petty-political and come to a solution that will be best for the City of Colorado Springs," said District 2 City Councilmember Tom Bailey.

