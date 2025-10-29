Colorado AG’s Office files lawsuit against Trump Administration over relocating Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over the decision to relocate U.S. Space Command.

In September, President Trump announced that he planned to move Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade has warned that moving Space Command would come with an enormous cost, not only monetarily, but with time and safety.

Officials in Alabama have affirmed that the decision to move Space Command was based on merit, with the location in the southeast offering more than what Colorado Springs can provide.

"Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s Evaluation Phase and Selection Phase, leaving no doubt the Air Force’s decision to choose Redstone as the preferred basing location was correct purely on the merits," said U.S. Senator Katie Britt in a release back in January.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office disagrees. The newly filed lawsuit says the move was to punish Colorado for its vote-by-mail system. The AG's office also says that it was a violation of federal law, as the Trump administration did not provide prior public notices or reports to Congress about the move.

President Trump spoke about Colorado's voting laws when the announcement was made.

“The problem I have with Colorado, one of the big problems, is they do mail-in voting,” he said.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that the states alone have the power to regulate elections for president and state and local offices under the Tenth Amendment," a press release from the attorney general's office read in part. "The Supreme Court has long recognized that the Constitution prohibits the use of retaliation, punishment, or other coercive action in response to the exercise of a constitutional right or power."

