Press conference pleading for ICE release of family of Boulder terror attack suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Family members of an alleged terror attack suspect are pleading for their release from ICE custody, claiming they had no knowledge of the suspect's plans in Boulder.

On June 1, federal prosecutors say a 45-year-old man set people on fire in an antisemitic attack in Boulder. Mohamed Soliman was swiftly arrested, charged with a slew of both federal and state crimes, including murder. Among the victims was an 82-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

But nearly as quickly as Soliman was arrested, his family was swept up into ICE custody. Soliman and his family lived in Colorado Springs at the time of the reported attack. The Department of Homeland Security says the family entered the country from Egypt and was granted asylum, but Soliman, who listed his wife and children as dependents, later overstayed his visa.

Soliman's family, which includes his wife and five children, have condemed the alleged attack, and say they did not know of his plans.

"My five children and I are in total shock over what they say my husband did in Boulder, Colorado earlier this month. So many lives were ruined on that day," read a portion of a statement previously shared from Hayam El Gamal, Soliman's wife. "There is never an excuse for hurting innocent people. We have been cooperating with the authorities, who are trying their best to get to the bottom of this. We send our love to the many families who are suffering as a result of the attack."

